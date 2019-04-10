SIUE to host 2019 Botball Tournament

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting nine teams for the 17th annual Greater St. Louis Botball Tournament on Saturday, April 13, in the activity gym at the SIUE Student Fitness Center.

The theme this year is medical response, and the specific tasks have to do with locating injured cubes and bringing them to toy ambulances.

The teams have been equipped with hundreds of parts such as sensors, motors and structural pieces. Students are free to be as inventive with the components as possible. The game board is set on an 8-by-8-foot table, with various PVC and material components. The result is a fleet of robots that allow the students to see the strengths and weaknesses of different approaches, especially in head-to-head competition.

Members of SIUE’s Autonomous Robotics Club student organization will volunteer their time to help.

Per the organization’s website, the Botball curriculum is aligned with Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards.

Botball is coordinated through the KISS Institute for Practical Robotics. The tournament pits teams against one another in two-minute rounds. A team’s student-created robot must demonstrate its ability to perform a number of tasks worth varying points. The regional competition is open to the public and typically draws approximately 200 spectators with teams from Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kansas, and Arkansas.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter