SIUE to open Military and Veteran Resource Center

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Offices of Student Affairs and Academic Affairs have announced the creation of the Military and Veteran Resource Center in the Morris University Center’s second floor, with an opening targeted for the fall 2020 semester.

SIUE’s military student population is among the largest in the state, with Military and Veteran Services supporting more than 700 military-connected students and their families. SIUE leads Illinois public institutions in the number of GI Bill recipients with 496.

“Whether a student is current military, veteran or a dependent, there are specific transitional roadblocks,” Military and Veteran Services Director Kevin Wathen said. “Our mission is to eliminate roadblocks for a simplified transition and to support these students until graduation.

“The MAVRC will provide a central location for our military-connected students to seek assistance and also provide a networking place for like-minded individuals who have shared similar military cultural experiences.”

The project is funded by an SIUE Innovation Grant from the Office of the Chancellor.

