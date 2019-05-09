SIUE welcomes Golden Graduates to campus for annual reunion

× Expand SIUE Golden Graduates participated in commencement services as part of last year’s Golden Graduates Reunion.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s exciting present and promising future is due in part to its glorious past.

The third annual Golden Graduate Reunion is one way of celebrating those who have helped make the university great. SIUE alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago have been invited to attend this celebration in their honor.

SIUE will welcome back approximately 90 reunion participants, which includes 48 Golden Graduates and their guests from Friday-Saturday, May 10-11.

The reunion weekend will include a campus bus tour and an evening reception on Friday, according to Cathy Taylor, director of constituent relations and special projects with the SIUE Foundation. Golden Graduates will reconnect with their former classmates at the Saturday morning brunch, followed by the noon commencement ceremony, where they will lead the processional wearing their golden regalia and receive a commemorative medallion during the graduation program.

“Chancellor Randy Pembrook suggested implementing this opportunity,” said Taylor. “This weekend provides these distinguished alumni a wonderful opportunity to reflect on their past experiences on campus, and how SIUE helped shape them into the people they are today.”

“The Golden Graduates have experienced many adventures, both personally and professionally, since their time at SIUE,” said Eileen Martindale, SIUE Alumni Association president-elect. “I am thrilled that more alumni are returning to campus to celebrate commencement weekend. It is inspiring to see remarkable people who earned their diplomas 50 plus years ago sitting with students about to walk across the stage, and understanding that they too, will take on many successes and challenges in this new beginning as alumni.”

“With the advancements in technologies and SIUE’s value on excellence in innovation,” continued Martindale, “it is incredible to know that the Golden Graduates are witnessing degrees earned that were not even thought of during their time on campus.”

“I hope our Golden Graduates feel honored and appreciated,” offered Taylor. “We want them to reconnect with fellow classmates and laugh over stories and shared experiences from their time on campus. After this weekend, I hope our guests leave with a renewed sense of pride and excitement about SIUE.”

