Sivia Law adds estate planning attorney to legal team

Shores

Sivia Law has welcomed a new attorney to the team, Hannah Shores.

Shores brings great experience in areas of estate planning to the Sivia Law team. She received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She was also a member of the Salukis women’s basketball team during her undergraduate career.

Later, Shores clerked for the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Cusack, Gilfillan & O’Day LLC. Shores was also an associate attorney at Crain, Miller & Wernsman LLC in their estate planning practice.

“With additional attorneys and continuous growth within the office, we are able to better serve our clients and the community,” stated Todd Sivia, attorney and owner of Sivia Law. “We are delighted to have Hannah as part of our team. Her experience and drive to learn will make her an excellent asset to us.”

Sivia Law has continued to place a great deal of emphasis on growth. Since its founding, Sivia Law has opened two locations in the Metro East, one of which includes the Elder Financial Center, a branch that focuses on meeting financial, accounting and estate planning needs in one location.

“I am excited to use my skills and knowledge to help those in the Metro East area,” Shores said. “I look forward to getting to know the area and those in the community.”

For more information, visit www.sivialaw.com.

