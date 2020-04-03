Small Business Administration to start accepting loan applications today

Davis

As of today (April 3), the Small Business Administration will be accepting applications for its Paycheck Protection Program. This program provides a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll by forgiving loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

All the information on the PPP program is available here, and the application can be found here. Additional information on the CARES Act, the Phase III bill passed by Congress in response to the coronavirus, can be found here.

A full list of resources available to individuals, businesses, and communities within Illinois can be found on U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ website at RodneyDavis.house.gov/coronavirus/ .

