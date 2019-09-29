Small business development centers receive $4.2 million

Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $4.2 million in funding for small business development centers throughout Illinois. The funding is available to universities, community colleges and business-focused nonprofit organizations to provide small businesses with support services through the operation of a Small Business Development Center. The deadline to apply for funding is 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

“Illinois is home to more than a million small businesses that create good jobs and provide needed services and goods in their communities,” Pritzker said. “My administration is committed to making sure that these small businesses can thrive and get access to the support and resources they need to keep creating good jobs and growing our state’s economy, which is why I’m proud to invest $4.2 million in funding to serve them.”

There are 35 small business development centers located across the state, including one at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, that provide information, business guidance, training and other resources to small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to start their own business.

“A core part of our mission is to help small businesses grow and thrive in Illinois,” Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Erin Guthrie said. “Small business development centers are a much-needed resource for the state’s small business community, and we are excited to provide funding that will support current SBDCs and allow for the creation of new centers across the state.”

Applicants are eligible to receive between $80,000 and $500,000 in funding. The application process is competitive and not all organizations will receive funding. Interested organizations can find additional details and information about the application process online.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter