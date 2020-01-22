SNIP Alliance to disband

SNIP Alliance

The board of SNIP Alliance has announced plans to disband the organization.

“With the reduction in available grants and funding sources, limited opportunities for large-scale fundraising and other unexpected circumstances, we believe this is our only option,” founder Sandra Eaves said. “We will utilize the legal guidelines set forth by the State of Illinois Attorney General Charitable Trust Bureau to pass along any available monetary resources for spay-neuter services to other qualified nonprofit organizations.

“The Riverbend Pet Food Pantry will continue under Metro East Humane Society (MEHS). Distribution dates for 2020 will remain as scheduled and can be found on their website starting in mid-February. SNIP Alliance is grateful that MEHS recognizes the importance of the pantry and will add this program to the many they provide to help the animals in our community. We know that SNIP Alliance’s supporters and volunteers will work hand in hand with MEHS to continue our mission.

“We do want to express our gratitude to our executive director, Amy Miller, for all of her hard work to enhance the organization and our presence in Madison County over the last year and wish her the best.

“We are proud of the number of dogs and cats we have spayed-neutered since 2011, in excess of 7,600, which is phenomenal for a small ‘grassroots’ organization. We know that our closing will create a large gap in the spay-neuter services available to the citizens of Madison County and this is our biggest concern, that the number of unwanted litters will start to rebound, once again overwhelming animal control facilities. We can only hope that the education we have provided to schoolchildren and the general public over the past 11 years on the health benefits of spay-neuter will continue to make a difference in unwanted litters of puppies and kittens. We are asking MEHS and all other animal organizations to list on their web page any resources available for low-cost spay-neuter.” 3

“We are beyond thankful to the city of Alton, our loyal supporters, and volunteers who have believed in our mission and been there for us! We hope they will continue to carry on our mission and support someone who may need help with the cost of a spay-neuter or feeding a pet.

