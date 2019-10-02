SNIP Alliance to honor Alton mayor at Masquerspayed Ball

SNIP Alliance will honor Alton Mayor Brant Walker at the Masquerspayed Ball at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the LoveJoy Event Center, 401 Piasa St. in Alton. It is an event focused on proactively ending pet overpopulation in Madison County.

The evening will feature dinner, an open bar with wine, beer, soda, tea or water (cash bar is available), music, dancing, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, a booze barrel, a take-a-way candy bar, and a magician.

All of the proceeds will go directly toward SNIP Alliance’s local mission and platform to proactively end pet overpopulation in the area.

Tickets are $45 and are available for purchase on Facebook or the organization’s website.

