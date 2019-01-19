Snow-shoveling can be a perilous task, physician says

More than 195,000 people are injured every year in snow-shoveling accidents, with the majority of injuries back, head, broken bones, or heart attacks and strokes.

While most people won’t have a problem, shoveling snow can increase the risk of heart attack because of excess exertion coupled with the cold weather. It is recommended those older than 55 or anyone with a previous heart-related issue get the OK from their doctor before picking up a shovel or pushing a heavy snow blower.

But more often, snow shoveling leads to injuries caused by improper shoveling technique, especially with wet, heavy snow.

“You should take small bites with the shovel, take little loads, try not to take giant loads,” said Dr. John Hafner, emergency medicine physician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. “Snow can be very heavy and it’s repetitive. Try not to twist with your back, lift with your legs and make sure that you have a good working snow shovel that’s the right size for the job.”

OSF Saint Francis sees more than 76,000 emergency department visits each year. Hafner said they treated people in the wake of the early January snow storm and expect that to continue because it’s easy to overdo snow clearance.

Another risk during the winter months is ice, which can cause falls leading to broken bones or serious head injuries.

“This time of year, there’s a lot of ice and there’s often ice underneath the snow when we have repetitive thaw and freeze cycles,” Hafner said. “So you have a very careful about hidden ice and, again, it’s much more important for you to not have an injury than to worry so much about clearing things. If you can avoid it, try to stay off the ice whenever possible.”

He also reminds everyone to bundle up properly when heading outside, including wearing a hat and gloves in addition to layers under a coat. He says prolonged skin exposure to cold air can cause frostbite or hypothermia in a relatively short period of time as temperatures drop.

Check out more snow shoveling safety tips here.

