Soldier surprises daughters with visit at school

× Expand Sgt. Kyra Jones enjoys lunch with daughters, (from left) Raya and Raquel.

Sgt. Kyra Jones made a surprise visit to her daughters after returning from deployment.

During lunch hour, Jones, of the Mississippi Army National Guard, dropped by West Elementary in Alton to see her daughter, Raquel Jones. Her younger daughter, Raya Jones, was also able to attend to see her mother.

Jones had not seen her children since early February 2018. She was deployed for training and went to Kuwait in June.

West Elementary Principal Brian Saenz was communicating with Jones and Raquel’s teacher and figured out how to set up the surprise visit.

“This was kind of a last-minute plan,” Saenz said. “We weren’t sure when the mom was going to get here. On Sunday night I got an email from her and Raquel’s second-grade teacher. Then I got on the phone with the mom and figured out how the father and kids could get here. And how to get her here without the kids seeing her. It was worth it.”

Jones enjoyed lunch at the school with her daughters and their father, Ronald.

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Sgt. Kyra Jones embraces her daughter, Raquel Jones.