Sons of the American Revolution chapter to present flags in Upper Alton

WHAT: General George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution historic flags presentation

WHEN: June 8, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Upper Alton SIUE Dental School

WHY: The Sons of the American Revolution is a historical, educational, and patriotic non-profit corporation that seeks to maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom, an appreciation for true patriotism, a respect for our national symbols and the value of American citizenship. The General George Rogers Chapter will be placing 50 state flags around the dental school grounds near the Alton History Museum, then setting up the 28 historic American flags, which will be individually brought before the interested citizens watching the presentation to explain the flag’s period history. The presentation will take approximately one hour. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets on which to sit during the presentation.