Sons of the American Revolution recognizes Jersey County deputy for life-saving actions

× Expand The Gen. George Rogers Clark SAR Chapter presented Deputy Justin Decker with the SAR Medal and Certificate of Heroism. Shown are (from left) GGRC compatriots Roy Wehling, Charles Dobias, and Robert Ridenour; Decker; GGRC compatriots Phillip Bailey, and Richard Ruedin.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, recognized the heroic efforts of Deputy Justin Decker on Aug. 13 during a regular meeting of the Jersey County Board.

On March 31, Decker braved chest-deep water to rescue Donald Lurton, 83, whose vehicle was partially submerged in floodwater on Illinois 100 near the Pere Marquette Illinois Youth Center.

Decker responded to the scene and observed the man splashing inside of the vehicle. The deputy entered the water and freed the trapped driver, removing his lifejacket and securing it to the driver. At that point, Lurton, who had been trapped in the vehicle for approximately 40 minutes, was extremely cold and did not think he could walk without a cane for assistance. Decker transported Lurton to the shoreline and kept him warm.

The QEM Fire Department and Jersey County Ambulance also responded to the scene. Lurton was taken to Jersey Community Hospital for further evaluation and has fully recovered from his harrowing experience.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter has been active in the area since its organization in February 1986. Chapter activities include sponsorship of a Little League team, honoring heroic deeds of first responders and brave citizens, recognizing JROTC and ROTC cadets, recognizing outstanding American history teachers and Outstanding Citizens from high schools, participating in Wreaths Across America, honoring Eagle Scouts, and identifying and marking Revolutionary War patriot graves. More information is available on the chapter website or by calling Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

