Sons of the American Revolution salutes Eagle Scouts

× Expand (From left) New Eagle Scout Lucas Brown, Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Vice President and Eagle Chairman Richard Ruedin, chapter President Robert Ridenour, and chapter Compatriot Philip Bailey

× Expand (From left) Ridenour, new Eagle Scout Jayden Zebrowski, Bailey, and Ruedin

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honored two new Eagle Scouts at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in East Alton.

Troop 777 promoted Lucas E. Brown to the rank of Eagle Scout on March 14. He was also honored with a presentation by the SAR for attaining this rank.

Jayden E. Zebrowski was named to the rank of Eagle Scout on March 15 and given the same honors by the SAR.

Each of the new Eagle Scouts was presented with a letter of congratulations, a certificate of recognition, a special SAR patch for their Boy Scout uniform, and a pocket-size copy of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter was organized in February 1986. Chapter activities include sponsorship of a Little League baseball team, honoring heroic deeds of first responders and brave citizens, honoring JROTC and ROTC cadets, honoring outstanding American history teachers and citizens from high schools, participating in Wreaths Across America, honoring Eagle Scouts, presenting historic flag programs, and identifying and marking Revolutionary War patriot graves.

For more details, visit ggrc-sar-il.org or call Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

