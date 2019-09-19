Source Juicery selling t-shirts, bracelets to support cancer patient’s family

× Expand The Boyer family

Summer and Bella Boyer

Locally based Source Juicery will sell Bella’s Warriors t-shirts on Friday, Sept. 27, to help raise money for a local family. Bella Boyer, a 13-year-old student at Liberty Middle School, was diagnosed with stage IV nasopharyngeal carcinoma in June. Her treatment plan requires multiple inpatient hospital visits lasting several days to receive chemotherapy and radiation combined. T-shirt and arm band sales will help offset the expenses associated with the medical care since Bella’s diagnosis.

Over the course of her cancer treatment, Bella is remaining positive and continues her schooling, attending classes when symptoms are minimal. Summer Boyer, Bella’s mother, updates her Caring Bridge site regularly with her treatment progress. The most recent treatments have caused Bella to have a lot of nausea, vomiting and headaches, which can lead to extended stays at the hospital. Bella’s medical team will order repeat imaging after Oct. 15 to determine if there has been a reduction in the tumor’s size.

“Our Bella is a fighter, and she continues to impress us with her bravery, even when she’s feeling really bad,” Summer Boyer said. “When she named the tumor Fat Amy, we decided to create t-shirts to raise cancer awareness and also show encouragement for Bella. T-shirt sales have also helped offset some of the expenses we’ve acquired over the course of her treatments. The community has been wonderful supporting Bella and our plan is to continue to Kick Fat Amy’s Butt,” Summer said. The slogan, Kick Fat Amy’s Butt, can be found on the back of the Bella’s Warriors t-shirts for sale at Source Juicery.

T-shirts are $20 each in all sizes and will be on sale from noon-3 p.m. The bracelets will also be available for purchase. Customers visiting the store any time Sept. 27 can also ask for a t-shirt order form. Source Juicery owners Chrissy Stevens and Michelle Motley are happy to support the sales of the shirts during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month this September and are encouraging customers to come in and order a strawberry-banana smoothie (Bella’s favorite) when purchasing their t-shirt.

For more information or to make a general donation to the Boyer family and Bella, visit their GoFundMe site.

