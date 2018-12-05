South Roxana student joins energy debate at SIUE

× Expand Serdar Celik, associate professor of mechanical engineering, addresses SIUE’s inaugural Energy Symposium.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering successfully hosted its inaugural SIUE Energy Symposium on Nov. 27 in the Morris University Center’s Mississippi-Illinois Room. The symposium focused on energy topics, and awareness of alternative and clean energy sources.

“Our goal is to create an annual fall event and be the first institution that comes to mind when people talk about energy and sustainability topics in the Greater St. Louis area,” said Serdar Celik, associate professor of mechanical engineering. “We hope to increase understanding of regional and global energy issues, and to promote awareness on various energy topics.”

The symposium began with a poster session as engineering students did presentations on energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, shale gas, biomass, and nuclear. Celik followed by discussing how the symposium evolved into reality and his vision of becoming the lead regional institution on energy issues.

The featured afternoon event was the geothermal vs. wind debate. From an original pool of 14 teams debating alternative energy sources, two finalists emerged. Six SIUE senior mechanical engineering students squared off in the debate. Allen Bilbruck of Carrollton, Pratik Lamsal of Kathmandu, Nepal, and Tyler Schlecht of South Roxana presented the case for geothermal energy. Meanwhile, Lane Davis of Mendon, Nathaniel Kirby and Kurtis Nemsky, both of Edwardsville, presented the case for wind energy. With representatives from higher education, alternative energy, corporate leadership, public utilities, energy consultants and environmental agencies serving as judges, the geothermal team was judged the winner.

The debate was open to the public, and individuals from different fields including political offices, higher education administration, representatives from chambers of commerce, and energy professionals from the corporate world were invited to attend.

“I was extremely happy that we received such positive feedback from faculty, students, community members and industry professionals,” Celik said. “The networking hour was quite productive as many students said they were able to make some corporate sector contacts. It certainly was a valuable day for SIUE.”

For information, contact Celik at scelik@siue.edu.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter