South Roxana under boil order

A boil water order has been issued for South Roxana.

A contractor struck a main that caused water service to be out to the town. Service has been restored, but the boil order is in effect until further notice.

During a boil water order, residential users should take the following measures to protect themselves from consuming potentially contaminated water:

1. Bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing fresh fruits/vegetables, hand washing and tooth brushing.

2. The affected tap water should be used for these purposes only after it has been brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes.

4. The affected tap water may be used for washing dishes if a dishwashing machine is used. If dishes are hand-washed, boiled or bottled water should be used. The affected tap water may be used if the clean dishes are immersed for at least one minute in a sink of water to which one full tablespoon of regular household bleach has been added.

5. The affected tap water may be used for bathing and/or showering.

6. The affected tap water may be used for household cleaning. NOTE: If the tap water is cloudy and/or contains particles, bottled water should be used. After the boil water order is lifted or water service resumes, these precautionary measures should be followed:

1. Flush the buildings water lines and clean faucet screens.

2. Purge the water-using fixtures and appliances of standing water and ice, such as refrigerator ice makers or coffee makers.