Flood of 2019 A view from the first gas station south of the Clark Bridge in Alton

The wait is coming to an end for Illinois drivers who use U.S. 67 into Missouri, according to a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Crews were inspecting and cleaning the southbound lanes Wednesday morning. They will reopen to traffic before evening rush today.

The southbound lanes have been closed since May.

