Speaker to recount tales of Big Bend National Park

× Expand A rock formation at Big Bend National Park

Susan Murray, group outings leader for the Piasa Palisades chapter of the Sierra Club, will talk about her adventures in Texas’ Big Bend National Park from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

Ranked 41st in visitation out of 59 national parks, Big Bend offers everything from deep river canyons to mountains to rare fossils and plants. Murray will share the highlights of a week in the park that turned out to be full of surprises. Adventures included hiking through remote desert hills and listening to the cry of a mountain lion; standing on the precipice where flood waters plunge 100 feet to a lower mesa; and hiking nearly to the top of the Chisos Mountains.

The public is invited to arrive at 6 p.m. for dinner and to meet the speaker. For more information, call Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

