Special education teacher among state finalists

The Illinois State Board of Education on Monday announced the 10 finalists for the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year, including an Edwardsville High School teacher.

Special education teacher Susan Converse is among the finalists. ISBE will name one individual from the 10 finalists as the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year during the Those Who Excel banquet in October.

“Our Teacher of the Year finalists are heroes,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “They represent the best in the profession and the very best of Illinois. These educators make each student feel known and cared for. At a time when some would harden our schools, these educators build the relationships that make our communities whole and strong.”

A selection committee composed of administrators, teachers, educational service personnel, student support personnel, and past Illinois Teacher of the Year winners reviewed 214 Teacher of the Year nominations. The state’s annual educator recognition banquet and program acknowledges the contributions and accomplishments of more than 200 extraordinary educators and school personnel.

Lindsey Jensen represented Illinois as the state’s 2018 Teacher of the Year. Jensen teaches English at Dwight High School in Dwight Public Schools District 230.

“The Illinois Teacher of the Year is gifted with an incredible platform to advocate for teachers, students, and equity,” Jensen said. “It has been my great honor to fiercely and unapologetically advocate for education in Illinois.”

ISBE will announce the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year during the Those Who Excel banquet on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Normal. The Teacher of the Year will represent Illinois at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala., and in the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year Program.

