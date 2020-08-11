Specialist in challenging behaviors to lead parents meeting

Centerstone will host a Parent Peers Empowering Parents meeting via video and telephone providing support, education and inspiration for parents.

All parents are welcome to attend the following meeting, held from 6-8 p.m.:

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Topic: Behavior Basics

Speaker: Amanda Ripley

Ripley has managed challenging behaviors across the age span since 2005. She graduated with her masters in behavior analysis and therapy from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She subsequently worked in multiple states providing applied behavior analysis services. She has presented workshops and trainings across the human services field including aging, developmental disabilities, schools, state-operated facilities, and crisis intervention teams.

Join by either:

Visiting centerstone.zoom.us/j/

Calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the following Meeting ID: 958 1392 3863

The regular meetings started earlier this year to provide support, education and inspiration for Southern Illinois parents. While the meetings are usually in person, they are now happening via video/telephone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aim of the group is to empower parents, to allow them to be heard and to provide parent peer support,” said Niki Grajewski, clinical manager at Centerstone.

In December, Centerstone announced it had received a $2.1 million, six-year grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to improve the mental health of children and communities throughout Southern Illinois. PPEP was created as a result of the grant.

“Among the goals of this ILCHF-funded programs are to improve parental engagement, decrease caregiver stress, and increase peer-provided services in our project area,” Grajewski said. “PPEP will be provided mostly by parent peer supporters, parents with experience navigating the mental health system. They will support, inform and help parents build their own capacity for supporting their families.

“We wanted to provide multiple options in several communities to make it easy for parents to get involved and decrease transportation barriers,” Grajewski said.

All parents in Southern Illinois are welcome. There is no fee to join and no commitment required to participate.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brandy Moore at (618) 457-6703, ext. 7772, or brandy.moore@centerstone.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter