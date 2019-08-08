Speed Awareness Day results: 36.5 citations per hour

× Expand speeding car

Illinois State Police officials announce the results of the statewide Illinois Speed Awareness Day campaign July 24.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker proclaimed July 24 as Illinois Speed Awareness Day with the goal of encouraging the public to recognize the importance of speed awareness and driving safely. The ISP took a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through enforcement and education. ISP officers conducted nine presentations throughout the state to educate the public on the dangers of speeding and the importance of obeying the posted speed limit.

During the 24-hour reporting period, troopers issued 876 speed-related traffic citations and 681 speed-related written warnings. Troopers also issued 391 citations and 848 written warnings for other traffic related offenses during the reporting period.

“These enforcement efforts and the hard work of our officers were instrumental in preventing injuries and saving lives,” ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Please help avoid a tragedy by obeying the posted speed limit at all times.”

The ISP considers education a critical component of achieving its overall mission of changing driver behavior to make roads safer. They ask every driver to avoid the Fatal 4 Violations: driving under the influence, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter