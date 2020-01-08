Spelling bee to benefit Metro East Humane Society

Metro East Humane Society will host an Adult Spelling Bee presented by Hortica on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Recess Brewing in Edwardsville. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and students must be in their seats for the first test at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS.

"Last year’s first Adult Spelling Bee was a sold-out event, and we’re hoping for another success again this year,” said Amanda Kernan, development manager of MEHS. “We are excited to be opening a second MEHS facility in Highland in 2020, and events like this help us to raise the funds needed to continue the lifesaving work we do in the community."

Teams of four will compete for bragging rights. Seating is limited to 40 people, so tickets should be purchased early. Admission is $60 per team of 4. The fundraiser will feature a lottery ticket raffle tree and MEHS merchandise for purchase. Recess Brewing will generously donate $1 to MEHS for every beer purchased .

Tickets are on sale here or can be purchased at the door. However, MEHS is expecting the event to sell out, so attendees may want to purchase their tickets prior to the event.

For more information about MEHS, visit mehs.org and facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety.

