Alton's Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up set for April 27

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Nick Grizzle, left, and Paiton Mortland plant flowers at the spring clean-up event in 2016.

Alton’s Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., rain or shine.

The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut and directions to areas that are in need of cleaning. Registration stations are located Downtown at the corner of Third and Belle Street, and in Hunterstown at Hellrung Park near the entrance at Seventh and Central Avenue.

At 9 a.m., groups are departing in Upper Alton from Sherry’s Snacks, located at 2500 College Ave., and in North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, located at 2530 State St. Alternatively, volunteers can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash and recycle bins.

Thanks to a partnership with the Lewis & Clark Community College office of sustainability, the first 50 volunteers to check in at the Downtown registration station will receive a commemorative t-shirt. This year, students from YouthBuild AmeriCorps helped with outreach to community groups for the event.

“Our AmeriCorps students were thrilled to have the opportunity to assist with this project," said Kavon Lacey, Adult Education Pathway Advocate at Lewis & Clark Community College. "Coordinating logistics with the participants of the clean-up gained them skills that will be beneficial to them in their future professional endeavors."

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Alton Main Street, which would like to thank the following groups for adopting areas: 100 Black Men of Alton, A Precious Organization, Alton Fire Department, Alton High School FCCLA, Ardent Mills, Arrow Signs, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Brown St. Baptist Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Club Paws, CNB Bank & Trust, Dunbar Lodge #97, East End Improvement Assoc., Girl Scouts, Girls Learning & Developing, Greater Alton Community Development Corporation, Illinois Natural History Survey, Jacoby Arts Center, Junior League of Greater Alton, Kids Growing Kindness, Kiwanis Club of Alton-Godfrey, Knights of Columbus #460, Latitude Collaborative, Lewis & Clark Community College Office of Sustainability, Lifehouse Church, Marquette Catholic High School, Middletown Neighbors, Minority Excellence, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, PACUP, Pride, Inc., Republic Services, River of Life Family Church, Rotary of the Riverbend, ROTC, Sierra Club, SNIP Alliance, Upper Alton Association, Upper Alton Baptist Church, Wild Trak Cycling Club, and YouthBuild AmeriCorps.

“Litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while making our area attractive to visitors. To make this spring cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are making an appeal to youth groups, service organizations, business associations, and other similar groups to adopt sections of the main thoroughfares in town and clean them up during this event and beyond if they are so inclined," said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

The Fall Clean-Up has been set for Saturday, Sept. 14.

For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the Alton Main Street’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.