Spring events to provide paths for restoring green spaces

Members of Madison County Prairie Partners demonstrate bush honeysuckle removal at last year's Earth Day event at SIUE Gardens.

It’s high time to beautify your landscape.

Even in the cold, there’s plenty you can do to ring in the spring season. You may be planning your garden or even starting seeds indoors — but for a bigger impact, think bigger scale. A walk through your backyard or favorite hiking trail may give you ideas for renovation, and replacing “bad green” for “good.”

One of the earliest signs of spring is actually a bitter one. Have you ever noticed along forest edges or perhaps on your own property, that flush of green in late March? On closer examination, you find a virtually impenetrable green wall, filling all spaces from 2 feet to 7 feet high. Bush honeysuckle, one of the most dreaded invasive species, is bad for wildlife in several ways. This single prolific intruder covers the forest floor with shade, blocking sunlight needed by plants we desire, like native grasses and flowers that feed our birds and pollinators, and tiny saplings that would otherwise grow to provide shelter for birds, bats, ducks and other wildlife. If you once enjoyed walking through your woods, but can’t cut through the brush anymore, don’t despair. There are several ways to kill bush honeysuckle and prevent re-infestation.

This spring you can bring back the artfulness of your landscape with help from a couple of local events, to give you ideas, techniques, and materials to restore once beautiful tree lines.

Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual Tree Sale is scheduled for Friday, April 12. Tree and shrub orders will be taken until Wednesday, April 3. This spring, the organization offers a more diverse selection of bareroot and container trees than it has in the past, and will also try to honor special orders of trees not included in this year’s tree sale form. The goal of this spring’s sale is to replace bush honeysuckle with native plants that offer benefits to wildlife — and people as well. Examples of great replacements for intruding bush honeysuckle are American arborvitae, a tall, beautiful evergreen often planted closely to create a stately green wall along your property line. Fast growing white pines are also available, and in combination with white spruce and Norway spruce, you can “spruce up” your property with a dramatic forest effect, offering privacy and windscreen. This tree sale also offers edibles with a native pecan tree and shellbark hickory, great for baking. Several other trees and bushes are available to introduce more shade, more flowers, and more interest to a yard with room to grow.

Now is a great time to clear the way for a better group of trees and shrubs. Another event will introduce tools and tricks necessary to remove bush honeysuckle and other invasive plants. Madison County Prairie Partners will have their first gathering of 2019 with the Honeysuckle Sweep on Saturday, March 2, at the Heartland Prairie in Alton. Madison County Prairie Partners is a group of volunteers working to improve private and public natural areas. Members get together to exchange and collect seeds of native plants, work to eradicate invasive species and exchange information about wildlife habitat restoration.

Prairie Partners members and the public are invited to participate in the Heartland Prairie Honeysuckle Sweep, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is organized by Eric Wright, stewardship director of The Nature Institute in Godfrey. Wright will give an educational talk about the honeysuckle invasive problem and follow with instructions for the day’s work project. The participants will then enter the 30-acre woodland area to remove honeysuckle growth and new growth in previously cleared areas.

The sweep is an offshoot of the Honeysuckle Sweep for Healthy Habitat, first coordinated in 2016 in the St. Louis area. The whole month of March is dedicated to the Honeysuckle Sweep project. It has garnered more sweep projects with time, but has not reached the Illinois side to date. Wright is taking this opportunity to involve the Illinois side because the honeysuckle problem has become so severe in Illinois and surrounding states. This event will demonstrate honeysuckle removal methods of pulling, cutting or lopping, and chemical application. Participants are asked to bring gloves, wear proper clothing and bring their favorite tools. Heartland Prairie is located on Illinois 140 across from the Gordon Moore Park on the eastern edge of Alton. The morning project will be followed with light refreshments.

Those who wish to participate in destroying bush honeysuckle with stump treatment methods (using herbicides) need to obtain or renew a pesticide applicator license for herbicides. Take advantage of another coming opportunity to study for and take the Illinois Department of Agriculture Pesticide Application Exam on Feb. 20, hosted by University of Illinois Extension in Collinsville. For more information, follow this link.

Questions about the Madison County SWCD Tree Sale or the Honeysuckle Sweep in Heartland Prairie may be directed to Eleanor Schumacher, resource conservationist of the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, at (618) 659-5519.

