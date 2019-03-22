Spring Fest will serve as delivery site for Jake Ringering fundraiser

Godfrey Fire Capt. Jacob Ringering

Wood River’s Spring Fest will also serve as an outlet for the continued fundraising efforts for the family of fallen Godfrey Fire Capt. Jacob Ringering.

Shirts, sweatshirts and hats being sold to benefit the Ringering family will be available for pickup after 5 p.m. April 12 at the festival on the parking lot of StorCo storage facility, 1401 Vaughn Road in Wood River.

The fundraiser is the second such by the group doing the collecting, according to Micah Redman, a longtime friend of both Jake, who died while fighting a fire in Bethalto on March 5, and Allison Ringering. They previously held a fundraiser at Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto, where shirts were also sold.

“It definitely hits home,” Redman said of Ringering’s passing. “We’re just trying to do whatever we can for his family.”

The apparel is available online, in conjunction with Schwartzkopf Printing in Alton. Orders will not be accepted after the sale deadline on Monday, April 1.

Proceeds from items bought from the online store go to the Ringering family.

