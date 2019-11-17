Sprucing up Cedarhurst: New owners renovate senior living facility in Godfrey

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

On Sunday afternoon, the ordinarily quiet Airport Road was lined with parked cars, as the parking lot at Cedarhurst of Godfrey was overflowing. Members of the community had come out for the grand reopening.

In April, the Godfrey community was purchased by a new ownership group that hired Cedarhurst Senior Living as management. Cedarhurst owns or manages approximately 40 communities in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida.

The renovations started in June, and the building received new flooring, paint, lighting, cabinetry, and furniture, as well as updated landscaping and a brand-new nurse call system. Although during the last couple days of work residents had to eat at tables in the hallway instead of the dining room, no residents were displaced during the renovations, and their lives continued as normal.

Walking into the newly renovated building during the open house, visitors mingled with residents and staff. Beer, wine, and snacks were provided in the dining room as a violinist and cellist played soothing classical duets in the foyer.

Wandering the halls, each of the 63 apartments had a small shelf outside the door with framed photos and decorations, showing each of the residents’ individual personalities. Behind every door is a large bedroom, a small kitchenette, and a full bath for each resident. Around each corner of the halls were warm and open gathering spaces for residents, including a library, a billiards room, and a community kitchen.

Joyce Sands, Alvie Meisenheimer, and Terri Skrabacz, residents and members of the community’s Sweet Cheeks Baking Club, could be found chatting and laughing in a room off the main hall, offering homemade chocolate chip cookies to visitors. Staff member Susan Sheets sat with them and encouraged visitors to share ideas for other treats the bakers could create.

Further down the hall, Cedarhurst’s evening cook, Teri Westbrook, offered small cups of fresh chili to visitors. The community’s chili has won the People’s Choice award in the Alton Main Street Chili Cookoff two years in a row.

“The renovations are beautiful,” Westbrook said. “It was a long wait, but well worth it.”

As the open house wound down, staff gathered out front for the official ribbon-cutting. Executive Director Trista McWilliams gave a short speech thanking the staff for its hard work and patience during the renovations, then turned to cut the ribbon. Staff and visitors applauded and hugged before heading back inside.

“It’s completely different than it used to be,” McWilliams said. “I encourage the community to come on by and check it out any time. We are currently accepting new residents and are more than happy to give tours.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin