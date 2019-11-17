St. Ambrose School presents check to Godfrey firefighters

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters hold the check presented to them by Saints Helping Heroes, joined by St. Ambrose second- and third-graders.

Fundraising efforts by a newly formed organization at St. Ambrose School in Godfrey resulted in a donation to the Godfrey Fire Protection District. Saints Helping Heroes consists of students and parents who work to raise funds for police, fire and emergency medical personnel in the area.

Stephanie Sinclair leads the Saints Helping Heroes effort but gives credit to parent volunteers for its success.

“We have a lot of really enthusiastic people involved,” she said.

Sinclair has two children at St. Ambrose; Harrison, who is in preschool, and Celia, a second-grader.

She explains the idea for this fundraiser came from news reports about Godfrey firefighters’ training.

“The news reports indicated they did not have the money for all of the equipment they need for various situations,” Sinclair said. “We thought we should get involved in helping raise those funds.”

Sinclair said she contacted the school’s principal and received an enthusiastic response. Other parents were ready and willing to help and the students were eager to participate, she said.

The fundraising effort included a Dine To Donate effort and a Fill The Boot campaign. Los Tres Amigos restaurants in Wood River and Jerseyville hosted days when they donated 10 percent of their receipts to the cause. The children also took firefighter boots to several locations to get donations.

The second- and third-grade classes received a special treat for raising the most money. Firefighters came to the school Oct. 30 and ate pizza with those classes.

Afterward, the children, along with Sinclair, presented a $1,400 check to the fire district. The students also had a group picture taken with the uniformed firefighters.

Fire Chief Erik Kambarian expressed the district’s gratitude for the efforts of everyone involved.

“We are extremely appreciative of the outstanding efforts of the school, the children and the parents in providing the fire protection district with this check,” he said.

The district will soon acquire a new pumper and will use the money to purchase equipment for it, he said.

Sinclair says Saints Helping Heroes not only raises funds for worthwhile organizations, it instills values in children for helping others.

“Learning this at an early age will stay with them throughout their lives,” she said.

“Heroes can take many forms,” Sinclair said. “We started with the idea of the fire protection district, but there are many organizations out there who need help.

She said as soon as this fundraiser got under way, the parents said, “Let’s not stop here. Let’s raise money for other heroes in the community.”

Sinclair said this is only the start and Saints Helping Heroes plans more efforts in the future.

