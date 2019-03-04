St. Clair County challenge delays 911 consolidation

× Expand photo by Jason White Capt. Eric Decker of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office talks to East Alton Rotary Club members Feb. 21 at the Keasler Recreation Complex.

Madison County’s emergency phone service consolidation plan is on hold because of objections from its Metro East neighbor, Capt. Eric Decker of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the East Alton Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting Feb. 21.

Under a 2015 state law, Madison County adopted a plan to reduce its Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPs, from 16 to 8. The law requires counties to consolidate their 911 call-taking facilities to provide funding for a statewide system to provide 911 service for unserved parts of the state.

When Madison County’s 911 board began its consolidation planning, it interpreted the law to mean PSAPs must close, but it’s up to local agencies to determine whether to retain employees. Decker said agencies handle significant non-emergency dispatching duties. For example, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office PSAP takes 30,000 emergency calls per year, but those calls represent 30 percent of dispatchers’ duties.

“As the 911 authority, I can’t tell the mayor East Alton, ‘You need to lay off five of your employees’ … that is beyond the scope of the 911 board and its authority, and of the law itself,” Decker said.

But St. Clair County’s approach was different, Decker said. Its 911 planners told police chiefs the law required the elimination of PSAP positions.

“If our plan is approved, which we are very confident it will be, it will demonstrate that they didn’t necessarily have to fire their people … and start writing checks to other governmental entities as part of their compliance with the consolidation law,” Decker said.

A letter from Herb Simmons, executive director of St. Clair County’s 911 board, to the statewide 911 administrator outlines St. Clair County’s objections. Among them: Madison County’s plan is similar to a St. Clair County plan the Statewide 9-1-1 Advisory Board rejected. The letter also states the plan jeopardizes public safety because it doesn’t outline how non-PSAP dispatchers can share information with PSAP dispatchers when non-PSAP dispatchers take over the incident after the initial emergency call.

Ultimately, the state 911 administrator will have the final say on Madison County’s plan. But Decker said that may not be the end of the issue; St. Clair County could pursue a court review of the ruling.

The legal wrangling has delayed planned upgrades.

“We’re probably pushing tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees and expenses; we’re also looking at the delay in our planned upgrade for services for the citizens of Madison County,” Decker said. “We feel this is not beneficial to the overall public safety needs of our citizens, but it’s unfortunate that we’ve got to take this path in order to get some successful implementation for our county as well.”

The East Alton Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the newly renovated Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Shopping Center in East Alton.

