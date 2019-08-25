St. John UCC Cemetery dedicates Walk of Life

St. John UCC Cemetery, 2550 Maryville Road in Granite City, had a dedication ceremony the morning of Aug. 16 to formally open the Walk of Life, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating.

The cemetery started Walk of Life to establish a commemorative brick walkway that will illustrate the traditions, accomplishments and rich history of Granite City and surrounding communities. The brick walkway will pave the way for generations to come.

The walkway was designed to honor that special someone, personal achievements, birthdays, anniversaries or a special occasion. The public also can honor sports achievements, memorialize a loved one, or engrave a business or organization’s name.

There are two brick sizes available, 4 by 8 inches and 8 by 8 inches. For more information, call (618) 876-5811.