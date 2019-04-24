St. Louis Area Foodbank organizes community block party in Granite City

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is working with more than 30 Illinois community partners to help provide valuable resources to individuals living in Granite City and surrounding communities.

A community block party will be noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at City Temple Assembly of God, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City.

The food bank will distribute nearly 15,000 pounds of food (while supplies last) at no charge to individuals in need. In addition, food bank staff will provide information on SNAP (food stamps) assistance and help register individuals that qualify.

Molina Healthcare and Familia Dental will conduct on-site health screenings and provide dental resources.

There will also be a barbecue lunch on site.

According to the most recent data from Feeding America, there are nearly 32,000 food insecure people living in Madison County. That is more than 12 percent of the total population. In 2018, the food bank distributed more than 3.2 million pounds of food and personal care items to hunger relief organizations in Madison County.

