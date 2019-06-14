St. Louis Area Foodbank to deliver supplies for flood victims

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is delivering approximately 10,000 pounds of water and food (including apples, cereal, and ready-to-eat meals) to flood survivors in Calhoun County at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. People can begin lining up at noon at American Legion Post 685, 121 Main St. in Brussels.

The foodbank is working with community partner agencies, along with state and federal agencies, to assess needs and coordinate deliveries of food, water, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies to Illinois and Missouri residents affected by flooding. The organization is here to help individuals affected by the flooding, both now and long after the waters recede.

To date, the foodbank has distributed more than 63,000 pounds of disaster relief supplies to communities in Missouri and Illinois, with much more expected in the coming weeks and months.

The organization has set up a disaster relief page on its website for people looking for assistance, as well as for individuals, companies, or organizations that are looking to donate funds or food, volunteer, or help in relief efforts.

