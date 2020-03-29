St. Louis hit-and-run victim had Alton connections

Donovan Callender

A St. Louis bar manager killed by a hit-and-run driver in February had connections to the Alton area.

Donovan Callender was assistant general manager of the Field House Pub & Grill in midtown St. Louis. He was struck by a driver on Feb. 22 while crossing the street when leaving the bar after work. He passed away Feb. 27.

Callender was raised in the Alton area and attended Alton schools during his childhood. His aunt, Kathryn Jarman of Fosterberg, said he had many friends and acquaintances still in the area. She said he would have turned 40 on March 7. His St. Louis Cremation obituary states he “was known for his keen wit and offbeat sense of humor. He enjoyed good food, good music and took great joy in the company of both friends and family.”

Callender was the son of former Alton resident and longtime Alton firefighter Marty Callender. He also had many relatives in the local Shewmake family. Marty Callender was an Alton firefighter for 20 years before retiring 12 years ago. He now lives in Arizona.

Jarman said Donovan Callender had just gotten engaged and was planning to move in with his fiancée the weekend after he was struck. She also said he was an organ donor.

“The people at the hospital said he helped save five lives through the organs he donated after his passing,” she said.

Police have not found the driver of the vehicle that hit him.

