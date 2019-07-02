St. Louis man dies in head-on crash

× Expand crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash on U.S. 67 that closed down the southbound lanes of the Clark Bridge for several hours on Monday morning.

A crash report states Mark A. Varner, 49, of St. Louis, died in the crash. He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis north on U.S. 67, just north of Lindbergh Boulevard, at 6:23 a.m. when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and crossed the center median. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by Rachel Acord, 22, of Alton. Acord’s vehicle rotated and the passenger side struck the front of a 2018 Honda HRV driven by Dawn P. Woodrum, 49, of Overland, Mo.

Acord, Woodrum and Lolita Blair, 56, of Godfrey, a passenger in Woodrum’s vehicle, were all transported by Christian Hospital ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. All of the crash victims were wearing seat belts.

