St. Louis man dies in Pontoon Beach motorcycle crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a St. Louis man died after a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Pontoon Beach.

The decedent, identified as George M.E. Beck II, 44, was believed to be traveling south on Illinois 111 on a Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail motorcycle approaching the intersection of East Chain of Rocks Road as a 2014 International tractor-trailer was making a left turn from eastbound East Chain of Rock Road onto northbound Illinois 111. The two vehicles collided at approximately 1:32 a.m.

Beck was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:27 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra N. Horner. He died as a result of multi-systems trauma. Beck was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pontoon Beach Police Department with the technical assistance of the Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Illinois State Police.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time under direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.

