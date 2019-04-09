St. Mary’s School selects student representatives for writing conference

× Expand Middle school participants are (from left) Hayley Williams, Katie Yungling, Sebastian Thomas, Makaila Irby, and Kelsy Wittman.

Every year, Madison County students compete in the Young Authors program. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade write books that are judged in their local schools.

The winners from each school will be invited to attend the Madison County Young Authors Conference on April 27 at Edwardsville High School. During the conference, students will have the opportunity to share their books, participate in literacy-based activities and hear a keynote speaker. Each student will be presented with a certificate by the regional superintendent of education.

This year, St. Mary’s School is proud to be sending 10 students to the Young Authors conference. Representing St. Mary’s this year are:

Dean Rice, kindergarten, “The Crayon Book”

Colette Manns, second grade, “The Two Friends”

Gianna Pulido, third grade, “The Best Camping Trip Ever”

Jocelyn Thomas, third grade, “A Girl and her Dragon”

Ellen Anderson, fourth grade, “A Strange Day in July”

Sebastian Thomas, sixth grade, “Miles’ Adventure Supercharged”

Makaila Irby, seventh grade, “Consequences”

Hayley Williams, eighth grade, “Shane Burkely”

Kelsy Wittman, eighth grade,“My Golden Birthday Plans”

Katie Yungling, eighth grade, “Dear Eddie”

