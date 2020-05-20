St. Mary’s students celebrate drive-in graduation

photo by Carolyn Simansky photo by Carolyn Simansky photo by Carolyn Simansky photo by Carolyn Simansky photo by Carolyn Simansky

On May 18, the eighth-grade class at St. Mary’s School in Alton did something no other eighth-grade class has done: they graduated “drive-in” style.

Because of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a traditional graduation was not possible. Less than two weeks before the graduation date, St. Mary’s got the green light to do a “drive-in”-style graduation.

“We have an amazing team here at St. Mary’s, and they all stepped up to make this happen for the students,” Dean of Students Beth Hogg said.

Fr. Jeremy Paulin, pastor of St. Mary’s, began the evening, which was also streamed live on Facebook, with a prayer and words of thanksgiving. Principal Alex Pulido shared students’ memories of their time at St. Mary’s and spoke of this class’ legacy. Students were called forward one by one to get their diploma and have a picture taken on stage. As the students turned their tassels, the parking lot erupted in honking horns along with the usual applause.

“This is a graduation these students will never forget,” a press release states.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter