St. Patrick’s DUI details to begin March 14

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce crash injuries and fatalities, emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws, and reduce costs associated with traffic citations and DUIs.

The fourth special enforcement period will be March 14-18. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speeding laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt and child safety restraint violations. Seatbelt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Chris Byrne at (618) 656-2131.

