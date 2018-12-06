Starbucks employees bring holiday gifts to Residential Options residents

Challenge Unlimited and its affiliate organization, Residential Options, have teamed up with Starbucks to bring holiday cheer to residents.

Starbucks District Manager James Porter and his team brought a wealth of gifts Dec. 4 to residents of Residential Options’ Community Integrated Living Arrangement homes. The residential home was gifted a brand-new Verismo System, which can brew coffee, lattes and espressos with single-use Verismo Pods. Additionally, each resident and staff member received a gift bag filled with seasonal baked goods, stainless steel drink bottles, and Verismo Pods in a wide selection of tasting notes and roasts. These gifts were met with an overwhelmingly positive response from residents and staff.

“I love them; I love Starbucks!” said Tim, a Residential Options resident for over 10 years.

Starbucks has previously supported Challenge Unlimited’s mission by sponsoring an open house event in August, in which the organization introduced its new Staffing Division, 11831 Borman Drive in Maryland Heights, Mo., which focuses on placing individuals with disabilities, the disadvantaged and veterans into temporary or part-time positions with St. Louis businesses.

“I am thrilled to have this new relationship with Starbucks,” Challenge Unlimited President and CEO Charlotte Hammond said. “As a national brand, they’ve been extremely successful in cementing a real community feel throughout the St. Louis region. From their support of veterans and individuals with disabilities to the homeless, they treat everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of their diverse backgrounds or socioeconomic status. I am excited to continue growing our relationship with Starbucks and marrying our mission and values together.”

Information about Starbucks’ disability inclusion initiatives can be found online.

