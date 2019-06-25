State agencies and nonprofits to help flood victims

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday announced several state agencies will join nonprofit and private-sector organizations at a Multi-Agency Resources Center (MARC) that will be open Sunday to make it easier for people affected by the 2019 spring flooding to access disaster-related relief services and information.

“Anyone affected by this devastating flood is encouraged to visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center,” Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “A MARC is a one-stop shop to help people affected by the flood to connect with services and information available through a variety of state and local organizations.”

The MARC will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Jersey Community High School Cafeteria, 801 North State Street in Jerseyville. Participating state agencies include:

Department of Insurance can assist individuals with general questions about their insurance policies, provide insurer contact information and materials about insurance claims, as well as assist with the claims process. People may also call the department’s toll-free number at (866) 445-5364.

Department of Human Services can assist individuals through a variety of programs, including replacement Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program cases, assistance to people with disabilities, emergency and transitional housing, child care and parenting resources and other crisis assistance.

Department on Aging will have representatives from local Area Agencies on Aging available to work with people who already receive services through the agency, as well as others who may now need assistance through a variety of programs.

Illinois Attorney General’s Office is working with people affected by the flood to help them avoid fraudulent contractors as they recover and rebuild their homes and businesses. People are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438 before hiring a contractor.

Illinois Department of Employment Security will work with those impacted by the flood in order to facilitate assistance with unemployment claims, and identify applicable employment service programs that may benefit the public.

Illinois Department of Public Health will collaborate with local health departments to provide information on the essential public health services available in the community, including tetanus vaccines, well-water testing kits and food safety.

American Red Cross will be on hand to provide individual disaster case management. Volunteers will work one on one with households impacted by the flood to help develop and carry out a Disaster Recovery Plan. This partnership provides a single point of contact to facilitate access to a broad range of resources. Additionally, the organization will provide flood buckets, hygiene kits and cleanup kits to those in attendance, as well as mental health counseling, if requested.

The state of Illinois has a comprehensive website dedicated to disaster recovery. From emergency housing assistance to agricultural aide, and tools to reporting damage and debris, countless state agencies have come together to offer help those affected by severe and widespread flooding. More information can be found at Illinois.gov/2019Floods or Ready.Illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter