State agencies collaborate to expand mobile services

The Department of Employment Security and Department of Innovation & Technology jointly announced the release of the IllinoisJobLink.com mobile functionality.

IllinoisJobLink.com is a one-stop employment exchange in Illinois and is offered free to both job seekers and employers. The system serves as the state’s hiring board, featuring more than 100,000 help-wanted ads.

“We continually look for ways to improve the IllinoisJobLink.com tool,” IDES Director Jeff Mays said. “This new enhancement will enable an easier engagement process for both job seekers and employers. One of our primary goals is to put people back to work while providing employers with a quality workforce.”

IDES connects the Illinois workforce to education and training resources, as well as available employment opportunities. An active employer outreach effort and job seeker exchange keep the channels of communication open and provides various avenues for employers and job seekers to interface.

“The mobile functionality of IllinoisJobLink.com is another step in the journey to bring mobility to state of Illinois services and information,” DoIT Acting Secretary Kirk Lonbom said. “Our state’s digital transformation is bringing benefits to both state agencies and Illinois taxpayers through improved service delivery. IllinoisJobLink.com users can now access the system from their mobile devices, offering added convenience and flexibility.”

The Illinois Department of Employment Security regularly uses the labor exchange functionality of IllinoisJobLink.com to carry out employment service functions and the tool also operates as a case management system.

Job openings are populated both by IDES staff and employers in a nightly exchange of job order information with the National Labor Exchange. Job seekers can register, post resumés and conduct job searches all through the tool accessed by a mobile device, tablet or desktop. The recently released mobile availability will serve to advance Illinois’ job market and economy.

