State agency accepting nominations for senior hall of fame

The Illinois Department on Aging is accepting nominations for the 2019 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards. These awards recognize adults, 65 and older, and highlight the meaningful contributions they make in Illinois.

“It is a true honor to recognize older adults across the state that have made a significant impact on their community,” IDoA Director Jean Bohnhoff said. “I encourage everyone to nominate someone who should be recognized for their notable service. Please help us honor those who help the principles of respecting yesterday, supporting today, and planning for tomorrow.”

Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

• Community Service: awarded to senior citizens who have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large.

• Education: awarded to senior citizens who have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia.

• Labor Force: awarded to senior citizens who have a record of accomplishment in their employment or professional career.

• Performance/Graphic Arts: awarded to senior citizens who have a commitment to health and the promotion of well-being or a record of accomplishment in artistic expression.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories. Since then, 117 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 31. Eligibility is based on the nominee’s past and present accomplishments. The candidate must be a current Illinois citizen or a former Illinois citizen for the majority of their life. Posthumous nominees will also be considered. Nomination forms are available by calling the Senior HelpLine at (800) 252-8966 or by visiting the website.

For more information on how to nominate someone, contact Purnell Borders at Purnell.Bordersiii@illinois.gov.

