State agency seeks feedback from LGBTQ+ individuals

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is conducting a survey to gather information on harm and help-seeking experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals living in Illinois.

Research indicates LGBTQ+ individuals experience higher rates of violent crime. ICJIA researchers collaborated with LGBTQ+ service providers and advocates to design a survey for LGBTQ+ individuals who have experienced harm that will help inform local and state-level policies and practices to address victimization within the community. The survey covers a range of topics, including stressful experiences, disclosure of victimization, and need for and receipt of services after experiencing harm.

Participant feedback also will help shape priorities for federal Victim of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act program funding. Last year, ICJIA disbursed $51.8 million in VOCA and VAWA funds to victim service providers across Illinois.

"This survey invitation is extended to anyone in the Illinois LGBTQ+ community who has experienced harm," Acting Executive Director Jason Stamps said. "Community engagement is vitally important to ICJIA's goals of improving the impact and cost effectiveness of the criminal justice system and developing comprehensive strategies to assist victims."

The 45- to 60-minute survey can be taken online or via hard copy. Participants will be asked to complete a brief screening process either online or by phone prior to taking the survey. Survey respondents will receive a $10 gift card for their participation.

For more information or to take the survey, visit icjia.state.il.us/research/lgbtq.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice through work in the areas of grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology.

