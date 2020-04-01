State announces 986 additional COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 986 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

The Madison County Health Department reported a total of 27 cases. The county reported 299 have been tested and 89 tests are pending. Of the 27 patients, 15 are men and 12 are women, ranging in age from 30s to 70s.

Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data is provisional and will change.

