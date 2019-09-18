State approves Edwardsville hospital project

× Expand Planners expect a groundbreaking in spring of 2020 for the 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot facility.

Kindred Healthcare LLC and Anderson Healthcare announced that the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has granted certificate of need approval for a 34-bed acute rehabilitation hospital to be constructed on Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville. This hospital will be the first freestanding rehabilitation hospital in the central and southern regions of Illinois.

Anderson Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture between Kindred and Anderson Healthcare. Groundbreaking is expected in the summer of 2020. Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of Anderson Rehabilitation Hospital and Anderson Hospital will provide any medical support services.

The hospital will care for adults recovering from conditions resulting in a loss of function or disability, such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, orthopedic or musculoskeletal conditions, amputation, and other disabling conditions. The new hospital will have all private rooms, with 12 beds specific to brain and stroke injury care. The new hospital will replace a 20-bed hospital-based acute rehabilitation unit at Anderson Hospital that Kindred has managed since 2004.

“We look forward to expanding our existing relationship with Anderson Healthcare to build and operate this facility, to address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the state,” said Russ Bailey, chief operating officer of Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of Kindred Healthcare. “We are proud to create another quality-focused partnership and expect this collaborative effort to deliver the kind of excellent patient care that helps our inpatient rehabilitation business outperform peers in key clinical measures.”

“Throughout its history, Anderson Healthcare has responded to the needs of Madison County and Southern Illinois residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs,” said Keith A. Page, president and CEO of Anderson Healthcare. “Our quality services are evident not only by our accreditations, certifications and designations but by our continued growth. Together with Kindred, we are proud to offer this level of care to patients requiring high-level rehabilitation.”

