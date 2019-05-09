State board accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year, Those Who Excel awards

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Illinois State Board of Education is accepting nominations for the 2020 Illinois Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel awards. The awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Illinois’ public and nonpublic preK-12 schools. Any person or organization may submit nominations for the awards.

ISBE will announce the 2020 Teacher of the Year and recognize Those Who Excel award winners at a banquet this fall. The 2020 Teacher of the Year award marks 45 years of ISBE’s program celebrating the state’s top educators.

“Illinois’ educators are so dynamic; they are constantly learning, growing, and finding new ways to excel,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “Teacher Appreciation Week gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the tremendous positive impact educators have on our children and communities. Nominating an educator for the 2020 Teacher of the Year or a Those Who Excel award gives back to those who have given us so much.”

Nominations are open in several categories, including:

Classroom Teacher (Licensed)

Early Career Educator

Education Service Personnel (Unlicensed)

School Administrator

School Board Member/Community Volunteer

Student Support Personnel (Licensed)

Team

ISBE will select the 2020 Illinois Teacher of the Year from the Classroom Teacher category. Illinois’ 2019 Teacher of the Year, Susan Converse, teaches special education at Edwardsville High School. Converse has used her platform to share the message that all students belong and deserve opportunities to be challenged and to succeed.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as the 2019 Illinois Teacher of the Year,” Converse said. “This position has allowed me the opportunity to share not only my story, but the stories of so many outstanding teachers working hard every day in Illinois. I’m looking forward to meeting and sharing this experience with the teacher who will be named the 2020 Illinois Teacher of the Year in October.”

Districts and organizations can request Converse to speak at events by contacting ISBE’s Jeff Seiler at jseiler@isbe.net.

All nominations for the 2020 Illinois Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel awards are due by June 3. View the nomination form and learn more at isbe.net/thosewhoexcel.

