State board releases kindergarten readiness report

The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday released the statewide results of the 2018-19 Kindergarten Individual Development Survey (KIDS). The state- and district-level data provide Illinois teachers, administrators, families, and policymakers with vital information about the supports and opportunities needed for children to achieve success in school and beyond.

KIDS data reinforce the need for equitable supports in school and for equitable access to quality learning experiences before kindergarten. View the state- and district-level data and a summary report at isbe.net/KIDS.

“Data from the second year of KIDS implementation affirms the importance of comprehensive, high-quality supports for early learners,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “Systemic inequities in resources and opportunities can negatively impact the development of young children. We look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers to increase the state’s investments in early childhood education and close gaps in development as early as possible.”

What is KIDS?

KIDS is an observational protocol through which kindergarten teachers collect multiple pieces of evidence for each student on 14 measures in three areas — social and emotional development, language and literacy, and math — to provide a proxy of readiness for a group of students at the beginning of kindergarten. Teachers observe students and document interactions and behaviors during the first 40 days of instruction as the children go about their daily routines, such as playing, doing schoolwork, having conversations, and following directions.

Because it is observation-based and not a pull-out or paper-and-pencil test, KIDS is designed to accommodate the multiple ways in which students learn and show what they know and can do. Children are able to demonstrate skills and abilities in a variety of ways, such as through use of a communication board, sign language, or their native languages.

Statewide data highlights

Among the 115,920 kindergarten students rated on all 14 required measures in fall 2018:

26 percent demonstrated readiness in all three developmental areas

17 percent demonstrated readiness in two developmental areas

18 percent demonstrated readiness in one developmental area

39 percent did not demonstrate readiness in any developmental area

53 percent demonstrated readiness in social and emotional development

46 percent demonstrated readiness in language and literacy development

33 percent demonstrated readiness in math

12 percent of students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) demonstrated readiness in all three developmental areas, compared to 28 percent of students without IEPs

17 percent of English Learners (ELs) demonstrated readiness in all three developmental areas, compared to 29 percent of non-ELs

18 percent of students with free or reduced-price lunch (FRPL) demonstrated readiness in all three developmental areas, compared to 34 percent of students without FRPL

What does KIDS mean for families?

Early childhood is a time of rapid development. Many factors determine a child’s “readiness” for kindergarten. The development of individual children of the same chronological age varies, and children enter kindergarten with a wide range of early experiences. KIDS can provide families with a general sense of their child’s strengths and areas in which they may need additional support. A child not demonstrating readiness at the same time as his or her peers in a single measure or developmental area is not necessarily a cause for concern. Providing appropriate supports allows children the opportunity to get back on track — something easier to accomplish in the earlier years.

