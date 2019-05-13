State board seeks students to apply for advisory council

education students

The Illinois State Board of Education invites Illinois public high school students who will be in grades 10, 11, and 12 in the 2019-20 school year to apply to join ISBE’s Student Advisory Council.

Members of the council will engage in discussions about how the public education system can better meet students’ needs. The State Board is seeking diverse applicants to provide perspectives on equity and opportunity in public schools.

Illinois schools offer a wide range of programs and services. The State Board encourages students participating in Regional Safe Schools, special education, career and technical education, and bilingual education to apply. The State Board also seeks applicants considering different opportunities after high school, including apprenticeships, military service, employment, and college.

“I am impressed by the current Student Advisory Council’s creativity and drive to help shape Illinois education,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “The State Board looks forward to welcoming new and returning members to the council and to learning from their experiences. I believe deep stakeholder engagement strengthens our efforts, and that engagement must include the diverse students we serve.”

The format and duties of the Student Advisory Council evolve each year based on members’ ideas. Past members have met with lawmakers, researched and presented on issues to the State Board, consulted ISBE staff on agency initiatives, launched an Instagram account, and developed the Student Voices website. Members attend several board meetings in Springfield and meet as a council virtually throughout the year. ISBE reimburses students’ travel expenses.

ISBE streamlined the application this year to reduce barriers for applicants. The application is free, due May 31, and available at www.isbe.net/studentadvisory.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter