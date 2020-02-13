State completes inspection of Madison County Jail

× Expand Photo by Andrew Richards The Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

Sheriff John D. Lakin is pleased to announce to the citizens of Madison County that on Jan. 2 the Madison County Jail received its annual inspection report from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inspection was completed Nov. 19.

Criminal Justice Specialist Dianne Fritschle of the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted the inspection.

Lakin recognizes the importance of notifying citizens that the Madison County Jail is operating consistently with the laws of the state of Illinois. The jail regularly passes its inspections by both the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Madison County Grand Jury.

Lakin would like to commend the jail’s employees.

“Operating a facility this size is never an easy task,” he said in a press release. “Yet day in and day out, they show up and perform their duties with dedication and professionalism."

The inspection report will be posted on the Madison County Sheriff's Office website for public access.

