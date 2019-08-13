State distributes bike path grants to Edwardsville, Godfrey, Madison County Transit

× Expand bike trail

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced $2.6 million in grants for 16 local projects that will help communities acquire, develop and improve bike path facilities throughout Illinois.

“Bike path projects are excellent investments in safe transportation, creating jobs, boosting local economic development efforts, and improving local and regional recreation opportunities,” Pritzker said. “Trails are great places for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy spending time outdoors in our beautiful state.”

Funds for the Bicycle Path Grant Program, administered by Illinois Department of Natural Resources, are for the acquisition of land or development of facilities for bicycle paths. The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the General Assembly in 1989 and funding comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees. The program provides a maximum grant award of $200,000 per application for development projects, with no maximum grant award for acquisition projects.

For this round of grants, a total of 17 applications were received, representing a combined request of $2.7 million. Combined with previous years’ funding, IDNR has awarded grants that have helped develop nearly 1,000 miles of local government bicycle trails in Illinois since 1990.

Local recipients

Edwardsville: Illinois 159 Trail, Phase 1, $150,000 to construct 1,100 feet from intersection of Terra Verda Drive with Illinois 159 (Plum Street) north to the intersection of West Magnolia Street. This trail will connect to the existing shared-use path along the eastern side of Illinois 159.

Godfrey: F.E. Widman Trail, $200,000 to acquire a 1-mile segment of the Fred Widman Bike Trail.

Madison County Transit: Schoolhouse Trail/Pleasant Ridge, $185,000 to establish a 300-foot trail connection between the 15.5-mile MCT Schoolhouse Trail and the 51-acre Maryville Pleasant Ridge Park.

Madison County Transit: Nickel Plate Trail, $200,000, to renovate a 1.2-mile segment of the Nickel Plate Trail beginning at Illinois 143 and ending at Peradotti Road.

Madison County Transit: Troy Trail, $191,000, to construct a .8-mile trail at Spring Valley Road and west to Formosa Road. This will connect to the MCT Bus Stop and Park and Ride lot (used as trailheads) at South Main Street and the west terminus is at Formosa Road.

