State doubles death benefits for families of fallen first responders

Pritzker

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2028 on Wednesday, doubling the death benefits for families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The move comes in the wake of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, being killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. A suspect fatally shot Chisum while he and other officers were on the scene of a disturbance call in Avon, a rural community about 45 miles west of Peoria.

Previous law set in 1999 capped state reimbursements for burial costs at $10,000, but the new law raises that cap to $20,000, effective for deaths from June 30, 2018, onward.

“While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state’s finest,” Pritzker said. “My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter